In another example of the Shorouq Dwayyat was sentenced to 16 years in Israeli prison by a Jerusalem court on Sunday, 25 December. Dwayyat, 19, from the village of Sur Baher, was also fined 80,000 NIS (approximately $21,000.) She wasand seized by occupation forces on 7 October 2015 in eastern Jerusalem and accused of attempting to stab an Israeli settler. Witnesses reported thatDwayyat is a student at Bethlehem University who was studying history and geography. She graduated from high school, achieving a result of 90% in the national secondary Tawjihi examinations in 2015. Classes at the university were cancelled for two days after her shooting and arrest in October 2015.Dwayyat was severely injured by theunlike the Israeli man she was accused of attempting to stab, who suffered no serious injuries. Following the court's ruling, the Israeli Interior Ministry stripped the imprisoned Dwayyat of her, claiming "breach of trust,"Amjad Abu Assab of the Prisoners' Committee in Jerusalem said that...with the aim of killing the spirit of challenge by Jerusalemites andin the occupied city of Jerusalem."She is one of 52 Palestinian women - including 12 minor girls - imprisoned in HaSharon and Damon Israeli prisons and nowThe longest-held Palestinian woman prisoner, Lena Jarbouni, is serving a 17-year sentence in Israeli prison.include those against Maysoon Musa (15 years), Nurhan Awad (13.5 years) and Israa Jaabis (11 years).