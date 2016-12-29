Russia wants to expand its air force deployment to Tajikistan and is in talks with Dushanbe for joint use of an air base in the former Soviet republic, the Russian ambassador to Dushanbe said on December 27.Ambassador Igor Lyakin-Frolov told reporters in Dushanbe that the Russian and Tajik governments were in talks over an agreement that would allow Russia joint use of the Ayni base and to expand its presence there.Meanwhile, members of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization meeting in St. Petersburg also discussed giving Tajikistan more assistance in guarding its border with Afghanistan amid deteriorating security.