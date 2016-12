According to a document published by the Arabic Al-Youm Al-Sabaa broadsheet, John Kerry and national security advisor Susan Rice told a Palestinian delegation headed by Saeb Erekat and intelligence chief Majed Faraj in Washington thatThe five-page Arabic document discussed the meeting between both sides. If authentic, it indicates US involvement in wanting the resolution adopted -It affirmed the illegality of Israeli settlements, what's been known for nearly half a century,on this or any other issue affecting Palestinians and regional peace.The day before the Security Council vote, the Israeli Hebrew language Walla broadsheet published a similar report.According to the document Al-Youm Al-Sabaa published, Kerry promised "full (US) cooperation," saying he'd deliver an address explaining Washington's position - provided Palestinians agreed with principles he presented in his 2014 framework proposal.The talk intended days earlier was postponed until December 28.In 2014, Israel accepted Kerry's plan with objections. Palestinians didn't respond either way. A same day article explained it one-sidedly favored Israel, Palestinian rights ignored like always.The leaked document called Trump hostile to Palestinian interests. Rice asked Erekat how the PA would respond if he moves America's embassy to Jerusalem and supports Israel's annexation of West Bank land.Kerry's address won't likely surprise. Nor will what comes out of January's Paris peace conference - results at least largely favorable to Israel at the expense of fundamental Palestinian rights.Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected]