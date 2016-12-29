According to a document published by the Arabic Al-Youm Al-Sabaa broadsheet, John Kerry and national security advisor Susan Rice told a Palestinian delegation headed by Saeb Erekat and intelligence chief Majed Faraj in Washington that the Obama administration would abstain on SC Res. 2334 if its wording was balanced - 10 days before last Friday's vote.

The five-page Arabic document discussed the meeting between both sides. If authentic, it indicates US involvement in wanting the resolution adopted - no surprise given its abstention.

It affirmed the illegality of Israeli settlements, what's been known for nearly half a century, no world community action ever taken to halt Israeli lawlessness, on this or any other issue affecting Palestinians and regional peace.

The day before the Security Council vote, the Israeli Hebrew language Walla broadsheet published a similar report. Both sides denied colluding ahead of Res. 2334's adoption - failing to prevent leaks of their meeting.

According to the document Al-Youm Al-Sabaa published, Kerry promised "full (US) cooperation," saying he'd deliver an address explaining Washington's position - provided Palestinians agreed with principles he presented in his 2014 framework proposal.

The talk intended days earlier was postponed until December 28.

In 2014, Israel accepted Kerry's plan with objections. Palestinians didn't respond either way. A same day article explained it one-sidedly favored Israel, Palestinian rights ignored like always.

The leaked document called Trump hostile to Palestinian interests. Rice asked Erekat how the PA would respond if he moves America's embassy to Jerusalem and supports Israel's annexation of West Bank land.

Erekat reportedly said Palestinians would join 16 UN agencies they're not currently members of, disavow recognition of Israel, freeze security, diplomatic and economic relations with the Jewish state, make its regime responsible for managing matters the PA now handles, as well as urging Arab countries to expel US ambassadors.

Kerry's address won't likely surprise. Nor will what comes out of January's Paris peace conference - results at least largely favorable to Israel at the expense of fundamental Palestinian rights.

