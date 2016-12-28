© DNA



like

Israel continues to respond to the UN Security Council resolution demanding it stop building settlements in occupied Palestinian territories with a. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he'sat a December 25 Cabinet meeting — but he also apparently instructed his party's lawmakers toOn the other hand, other sources say the UN resolution isin Israel to push even further, bringing up a vote on a deeplya number of outposts. "We will do all it takes so Israel emerges unscathed from thisNetanyahu told his Cabinet, AP reports. He said he had asked the Foreign Ministry tobut offered no more details.Netanyahu has accused US President Barack Obama ofto allow the vote to take place. Thefrom the resolution but did not veto it, as it has similar resolutions in the past."Israel looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and with all our friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, toNetanyahu said in a statement after the resolution.However, the Times of Israel reports that Netanyahu doesn't want the belligerent stance to spread. Meeting with ministers of his Likud party before he met the Cabinet, he asked them toat the end of next month. Trump is seen as more accommodating to Israel than Obama and has called the resolution, which is largely symbolic, "shameful.""I say to the ministers, you need to act with insight, with responsibility and cool-headedness. That means both in action and in words," the prime minister said, the Ynet news website reports."Don't come out now with statements about annexing territory and building in the settlements,on January 20," he said, according to the Times of Israel. Israeli local media report that Netanyahu may be worried that as the Obama administration prepares to exit the White House, they mayOther ministers, including members of Netanyahu's party, called openly for Israel to annex some parts of the West Bank following the Security Council decision. Despite the requests for calm, sources within Israel's Knesset tell the Times of Israel that a controversial bill previously shelved until Trump took office may be brought toThecould be voted on before the inauguration after all.a coalition government source told The Times of Israel December 24. "It's back on the table."