© Murad Sezer / Reuters



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said "it's very clear" that the US-led coalition is supporting terrorist groups in Syria, Islamic State (IS, also known as ISIS/ISIL) among them.Erdogan said.Saying that the US have accused Turkey of supporting IS, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday the Turkish leader blamed the US-led coalition for assisting terrorists themselves.Apart from IS, he also mentioned Kurdish People's Protection Units in northern Syria (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD) as groups supported by the coalition.he added.On Tuesday, Moscow also accused Washington of "sponsoring terrorism" in Syria.Commenting on the latest National Defense Authorization Act signed into law by President Barack Obama, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the new bill "openly stipulates the possibility" of delivering more weapons to Syria.Those arms "will soon find their way to the jihadists," ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, adding that America had "refused" to fully cooperate in fighting terrorism.