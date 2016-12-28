© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova

The US weapons supplies to allies in Syria is a hostile move that threatens Russian military and diplomatic assets in the Arab republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.US President Barack Obama lifted formal restrictions outlined in the US Arms Export Control Act, which forbids providing defense-related supplies or services to countries that are not cooperating fully with US anti-terrorism efforts, on December 8."The corresponding decision also bears a direct threat to Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft, other Russian military personnel and our embassy in Syria, which has been repeatedly shelled. Therefore, we consider this step hostile," the ministry said.