Mashup artist Cassetteboy presents his take on one of the biggest news stories of the year, shining a humorous light on Brexit. The video lampoons a host of Conservative MPs - David Cameron, Boris Johnson, George Osborne, Michael Gove, Theresa May as well as Ukip's Nigel Farage - all of whom played a major role in the EU referendum.
Comment: Classic line: "In wealth and power, born and raised, crushing the poor is how we spend most of our days / We've cut public services across the nation, I've told people: Blame immigration!"
