Russian investigators began checking the circumstances of the death of a 46-year-old Iraqi diplomat, whose body was found in the building of the Iraqi Embassy in Moscow, Yulia Ivanova, the press secretary of the Main Investigations Directorate the city of Moscow, said Monday.Ivanova said.According to the press secretary, no signs of violent death were found at the first visual check of the body discovered on Monday morning but all the required tests were being done to determine a further course of action.