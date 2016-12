© Japan Self-Defence Force / Reuters



A Chinese aircraft carrier along with five other vessels has passed through waters south of Taiwan on its way to what are reportedly the carrier's first blue water drills in the Pacific. Japan says it is closely monitoring the exercises.The 'Liaoning' carrier passed some 90 nautical miles south of Taiwan's southernmost point through the Bashi Channel, between Taiwan and the Philippines.The Liaoning, with its accompanying fleet, will carry out drills in the Western Pacific "in accordance with annual exercise plans," the Chinese navy said in a statement on Saturday.Tokyo will closely monitor the drill, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference on Monday, as reported by Reuters.The 'Liaoning' spent the previous days in the Yellow Sea, with J-15 fighter jets practicing takeoff and landing, air refueling and combat drills. Earlier this month photos and videos from the Bohai Sea were made public by the Chinese military.Tensions have been running high recently in the Asia-Pacific region, with countries stepping up their military capabilities and a number of unplanned encounters both at sea and in the air.Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet is to spend the money on mobile missile batteries, amphibious vehicles, and other equipment better suited to a mobile force, Reuters reported.Earlier in December,the Chinese Defense Ministry said.In November, the Washington-based Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) said in a report that in the meantime Vietnam is building large hangars on a disputed Spratly island in South China Sea and is lengthening the runway up to 1,000 meters there.At the end of October,China's recent exercises are taking place amid rising tensions with the US.In December,"I don't know why we have to be bound by a 'One China' policy, unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade," Trump said. In response, China's ambassador to the United States warned that