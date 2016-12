Syria's Administrative Past And Present

The Russian Empire's

Administrative Past

The Soviet Union's Administrative Past

The Russian Federation's Administrative Past And Present

Republics (22): These entities have their own constitution, retain the right for the language of their titular nationality to be official on par with Russian, and their political leader used to be called the "President" until a 2010 nationwide decree amending this terminology.

Federal Cities (3): Only Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Sevastopol count as "federal cities", and they're essentially metropolitan areas with their own separate federal status on par with oblasts.

Autonomous Okrugs (4): These polities are part of certain oblasts but simultaneously are counted as their own separate federal subjects.

Krais/Autonomous Oblast/Oblasts (9, 1, 46): These two categories of subnational administrative units are equal in all ways, with the exception being that krais are an historical word used to denote "frontiers", but have no political differences with oblasts in any practical way.

Patterns:

an anti-imperialist alternative to the Zionist colonization of Palestine.

Problems

Gulf-supported Wahhabis

Concluding Thoughts

Russia and Syria have a multitude of differences when it comes to their internal political administrative units, and these are important points to reflect upon. The Syrian Arab Republic is a constitutionally unitary state, meaning that no regions or cities have autonomy or "self-rule", whereas the Russian Federation is precisely that - a federation - and large swaths of the country have a political status which grants them a broad degree of freedom to administer themselves as they'd like within certain constitutional boundaries.Syria has always been a rich multi-ethnic and multi-confessional civilization for millennia, whereas Russia had only just begun to diversify away from its Russian Slavic roots in the 15century and continued expanding into the Imperial and nation-state eras. Syria, on the other hand, had been under Ottoman occupation since that time and up until the end of World War II, so it had an entirely different experience entering into the modern era.Syria, due toas a result of Ottoman and French occupation,in the era of nation-states,This was intended towhich had endured for millenniaBecause Arabs were the most significant ethnos guiding the historical development of the state, the country was officially named the Syrian Arab Republic in honor of their contributions.which defined its historic civilization, thus allowing all ethnic and confessional groups to feel welcome in the country.Former President Hafez Assad was insistent that this was the only way for Syria to develop and prosper into the future, which explains why he so strongly preached the need for a unified Syrian identity.Correspondingly, both Presidents Assad and their predecessors knew thatand would spell its certain doom, which is why nothing of the sort ever happened.as this would in practice amount to nothing more than the internal partition of the unified Syrian civilization. For this reason,as this is precisely what the country's enemies want to have happen.What would eventually become the Russian Empire started to expand out of its Eastern European/Slavic central core around the 15century under the rule of Ivan the Formidable (popularly mistranslated as "Ivan the Terrible"). This process would continue unabated until the First World War, meaning that almost the past 500 years have been marked by Russia's legal territorial enlargement. Naturally, this resulted in the incorporation of diverse ethno-confessional groups into the Slavic Orthodox Christian society,This is mostly because of the omnipotence of the Tsar, butThe Russian Empire incorporated both the Grand Duchy of Finland and what has historically been referred to as Congress Poland after the end of the Napoleonic Wars.Each incorporated entity had its own courts, military, parliament, and other political rights separate from all of Saint Petersburg's other domains, though still subordinated to the Tsar and whatever he and his government decreed.and until the dissolution of the Russian Empire, thoughUltimately, "Congress Poland" ceased to exist and was instead divided up into what has later been called "Vistula Land", or a collection of separate provinces in the former territory of "Congress Poland" equally on par with the rest of Saint Petersburg's other administrative holdings (except for the Grand Duchy of Finland).The reason for explaining the historical genesis of Russia's autonomous polities is because ofsince the two former territories of the Grand Duchy of Finland and "Congress Poland" eventually became independent once the Russian Empire fell apart. It can be seen from this that(even if it's removed for some time like in the case of Poland)Nevertheless, because of the geopolitical shock of what transpired in the immediate aftermath of the October Revolution and the Russian Civil War's progressive transition towards building the Soviet Union,The Soviet Union was a communist state which enforced its ideological vision onto all forms of society, especially as it related to internal political administrative units.For people still living in pre-nationalist feudal societies, like the Soviet communists identified some of their countrymen as doing,In keeping with the Marxist ideology that nationalism is not a legitimate political force but just a smokescreen diversion crafted by the imperialists,such as with the Uzbeks or Turkmen in the traditional meaning that this concept is popularly understood as.The Soviet Union thus set out to createwhich would comprise the USSR (officially known as the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), partlyand alsoand even enjoyed temporarily short-lived "independence" (like the Ukrainians, Belarussians, Georgians, Armenians, and Azerbaijanis). Therefore, as the Soviet government fought to reintegrate these restive secessionist regions, iLikewise, due to ideological considerations, it needed to foster a sense of nationalism among the Central Asian peoples in order to speed up their development towards socialism and communism, hence the 1936 national delineation among what are now the five former Soviet Republics in the region.Concurrent with this,For example, the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic received its own autonomous republics within its borders, further complicating the internal domestic administration of the USSR as a whole. Some of the other republics which experienced something similar were Georgia with the Abkhaz Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic and Azerbaijan with the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast and Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, for example.The historical analysis brings the research around to discussing the Russian Federation's administrative past and present. The first thing that should be mentioned is that Russia presently has several nominally different types of administrative units, although only one of them is essentially autonomous.In the order of the most autonomous to the least, here's a list of Russia's federal entities:Extrapolating from the map of Russia , one can deduce several patterns which played a role in why Russia's internal administrative political divisions are located where they are.As can mostly be seen by the map, the oblasts - the least-independent federal entity in Russia - are mostly concentrated in the historic Eastern European Slavic core.As the Russian state expanded eastward and Slavic Orthodox Christians began to migrate in this direction (which also corresponds to what would later become the Trans-Siberian Railway), the newly acquired territories took on the administrative characteristics of the Russian heartland and thus became oblasts after the Soviet Union's 1922 formalization. The historical "frontiers" retained their krai designations but functioned just like oblasts as well, with the autonomous okrugs essentially being a symbolic quasi-republic outgrowth of these entities.This is certainly the case when it comes to the Tatar Muslims in the Volga Region and their Finno-Ugric neighbors, as well as the latter's ethnic compatriots in the Karelia Republic bordering Finland (and which was once its own union-level Soviet Socialist Republic between 1940-1956 primarily with the intent of serving as a structural foundation to what Moscow hoped would be all of Finland proper's post-World War II integration into the USSR). The people of the Northern Caucasus were granted their own republics for similar reasons related to their identity dissimilarity with the rest of Russia, with most of them being Muslim except for the Adygeans and North Ossetians. Still, the compact identity diversity between the various peoples was enough to convince Moscow to grant them republic status as an effort to effectively keep the peace between the historically restive people.Moving eastwards, the cluster of four republics near Russia's Mongolian borderland is due to its native people's identity separateness in being mostly Mongol Buddhists or Shamans. As for the northern ones of Komi and Sakha, these areas are largely unpopulated though rich in natural resources, and their native populations are also mostly followers of shamanist faiths. What's particularly interesting to note about many of Russia's 22 republics is that Slavs comprise the majority demographic in 9 of them (Karelia, Khakassia, Crimea, Buryatia, Komi, Adygea, Udmurtia, Altai, and Mordovia) and the largest plurality in another (Mari El), meaning that almost half of them are not ethnically dominated by their titular nationality. It can be inferred that these areas pose the least risk of experiencing forthcoming separatist scenarios in the future, though of course some could obviously be devised by external powers under the Tibetan-/Xinjiang-like misleading pretense that "Russians have destroyed their native culture", though this doesn't seem too likely in have much success at materializing given Russia's strict crackdown on foreign-funded "NGOs".This brings the analysis along to discussing some of the problems inherent with granting autonomy to some of Russia's various republics, particularly those in the Northern Caucasus and the Volga.It's already well known that it took Moscow two separate federal interventions to quell this problem and it was only just a few years ago that the authorities decreed that the operation was being discontinued due to its successes. The particularities of that conflict are many, but the general idea behind them is thatIn many ways,Chechnya was especially vulnerable to this because it's a peripheral autonomous republic on the edge of the Russian Federation, and Moscow said on multiple times that numerous foreign fighters had infiltrated into the republic as a result and attempted to turn it into a terrorist safe haven (and the same can be said for Kosovo vis-à-vis Serbia/Yugoslavia, too). This also ended up happening with neighboring Dagestan in 1999 and which sparked the second federal intervention in the Northern Caucasus. The lesson to be learned here is that regardless of the historical-demographic uniqueness which may give rise to autonomous administrations within certain countries,which could further exacerbate simmering domestic conflicts into all-out warfare.The lesson is reinforced by the example of the Volga Republic of Tatarstan, a resource-rich region entirely surrounded by the rest of the Russian Federation. Despite being majority-Muslim and theoretically just as predisposed to external ideological destabilization as Chechnya was,Being entirely "landlocked" by Russia, it was compelled to reach a pragmatic accommodation with Moscow whereby it would enjoy considerable autonomy in exchange for remaining part of the Russian Federation and not pursing independence. The outcome is thatand while natural resource revenue undoubtedly had a significant role to play in this,The above mentioned analysis attempted to explain the reasons behind the diametrically dissimilar administrative political frameworks within the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic, highlighting the influence that unique historical-demographic-civilizational factors played on the development of each state's separate internal governing models. It has been clearly argued that, and even then, this arrangement is still undergoing occasional modifications. Syria can learn a lot from this by recognizing that "federalization" is a drawn-out and complicated processMoreover, due to the difficulties inherent in implementing federal administrations,as unlike the USSR which decentralized after a full government victory in the post-revolutionary civil war, Syria would in this prospective case be devolving under foreign pressure and without Damascus having secured full sovereignty over every corner of the country following the international war which has been waged on the state. The historical-demographic-civilizational factors present in Syria, all of which are being exacerbated at this very moment, make it so thatand the initiation of a drawn-out process whereby the individual statelets would progressively move towards the path of full-fledged "independence" one day. It's not to say that federalism in and of itself is something inherently negative, but just that it works well for Russia due to its circumstances, and correspondingly, would be disastrous for Syria for those exact same unique reasons.