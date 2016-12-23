© Carlos Barria / Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump said Monday's attacks in Berlin and Ankara proved he was justified in proposing a ban on Muslim immigration to the US.While condemning the Christmas market attack in Germany, Trump was asked if it would reignite his plan to ban Muslim immigration to the US, or the establishment of a Muslim registry.Later on Wednesday, transition spokesman Jason Miller stated that the president-elect's words "might upset those with their heads stuck in the politically correct sand."Trump's original call for "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States" during the presidential campaign was heavily criticized across America, including by former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney and former presidential candidate Jeb Bush.After the outcry, Trump shifted to temporarily banning immigration from countries with links to terrorism, but refused scrap his plan regarding a Muslim ban entirely.The Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) claimed responsibility for the Berlin attack where 12 people died and at least 50 others were injured after a vehicle rammed into a Christmas market.