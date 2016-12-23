© Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russia's military today can overpower any potential foe, President Vladimir Putin told an annual end-of-year meeting Thursday with defense chiefs.His comments come at the end of a year when tensions between Russia and the West have remained on edge over the civil war in Syria.Tensions between Russia and the West have been souring ever since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and surreptitious support of separatists in eastern Ukraine. Relations dipped further after Russia last year launched an air offensive in Syria to support President Bashar Assad.Both Russia and NATO members have conducted a flurry of military drills near Russia's borders this year. Russia insists it is responding to a growing NATO threat.Putin spoke after Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented an annual report that lauded Russian military achievements in Syria and ongoing efforts to modernize the army.Analysts say Russia's military forces remain materially weaker than NATO armies but are gaining technological ground, aided by Putin's aggressive command.Igor Sutyagin, a senior research fellow at London's Royal United Services Institute think tank, said the Russian military was not the world's strongest. But he said Russian military performance was improving in part because Putin wields more control over his military compared to NATO nations."The lack of restrictions makes them better equipped for combat," he said. "They are stronger because if Putin wants to use them, he doesn't ask advice. He doesn't come to Parliament or to Capitol Hill."In its annual report on the global military balance, Britain's International Institute for Strategic Studies noted that Russia's use of new cruise missile designs in Syria and other recent military displays showed that it was catching up with the West on advanced weapons systems.