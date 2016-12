© NBC News

President Barack Obama will, as new reports indicate either 17 or 18 detainees will be released under Obama's final transfer agreements.The White House notified Congress on Monday that of the 59 inmates still held at Gitmo, according to the New York Times, citing anonymous officials. Monday marked thefor the Obama administration to do so, as the Pentagon is required to alert Congress at least 30 days before any detainee is transferred.The 17 or 18 men are among 22 who have been approved for transfer. The reason for the other four or five detainees not also being released, the Times reports, is in the difficulty of repatriating them to their home countries, or lack thereof. They include an Algerian, a Moroccan, a Tunisian and a stateless Rohingya man, all of whom have been in Guantánamo for almost 15 years.There are 3Most of them havebut are deemed too dangerous to transfer, but 10 were charged or convicted in military commissions.Most of those being transferred in this latest round are Yemenis, NYT reported. Throughout Obama's first term and about halfway through his second, any detainee cleared for release whose home country was Yemen was out of luck, as the country's fallen government and war with Saudi Arabia was deemed too chaotic and no other country offered to take them. However, in May 2015, Obama and the leaders of thecame to an agreement that the countries, including Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, wouldreleased from Gitmo.with President George W. Bush ultimately overseeing theduring the early War on Terror years. The Bush administration officially sought a closing of the facility, but it was Obama who campaigned loudest to shut it down. As president, Obama inherited 242 prisoners andeven during the Democratic-majority years at the start of his administration.Now Trump will be left with a fraction of the number of detainees Obama managed to transfer, after making campaign promises that he would refill the Cuba-based prison with more "bad dudes."