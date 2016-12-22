© Toru Hanai / Reuters



Abe's cabinet signed off on a 1.4 percent increase in military spending, bringing the total to a record 5.13 trillion yen ($43.66 billion) for the fiscal year starting April 1. Experts say the plan is very likely to be approved by lawmakers.Meanwhile, China continues to claim disputed territories in the South China Sea, and North Korea has continued to carry out missile tests.Under Abe, Japan has been concentrating on building up its defenses along the southern edge of the East China Sea, moving away from reinforcing the northern part of the 1,400-kilometer-long (870-mile) island chain.Moreover, a separate 12 percent increase has been earmarked for the Japanese coast guard due to worries over possible Chinese incursions.Meanwhile, Beijing upped the ante in November by carrying out air force exercises right next door to Japan in the Western Pacific, although it insists the drills were meant to be a message.With regard to North Korea, Tokyo has invested in its own intercontinental ballistic missiles to assure that it is prepared to deliver a proportional response if attacked by Pyongyang. Part of the new technology has been developed jointly with the US, such as ship-based missile interception systems that could come in handy, as four missiles recently test-fired by North Korea landed a mere 240 kilometers from Japan."The security environment surrounding Japan is becoming ever more severe," Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told a press briefing earlier this week.However, despite Tokyo's increasing fear of Beijing and Pyongyang - and the rise in military spending that has come with it - Tokyo still spends less on its military as a percentage of GDP than most other countries, with the figure hovering at just one percent over the last twenty years, according to the Wall Street Journal.By comparison, the massive Chinese military next door receives two percent of GDP, which works out to five times the money equivalent, according to figures from by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute cited by the Wall Street Journal.Not unexpectedly, the United States takes first place in the military spending department, spending three percent of GDP, which added up to a $600 billion bill in 2015.