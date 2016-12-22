© Mike Segars/Reuters



Donald Trump named his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as counselor to the president on Thursday."Conway has been serving as a senior member of the president-elect's transition team and previously served as this campaign manager of his successful run for the presidency," a statement from Trump's transition team read.While she originally endorsed Republican candidate Ted Cruz, and described Trump as someone who "literally bulldozed over the little guy to get his way," she became the billionaire real estate mogul's campaign manager in August after Cruz left the race."I want to thank the president-elect for this amazing opportunity,"Conway said in a statement. "A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation.""I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results," she added.Conway had previously suggested she wouldn't take a top position in the White House due to her four young children.