A potent storm will cause dangerous blizzard conditions, resulting in major travel disruptions, over the central United States during Christmas weekend.

A storm more similar to November or March will swing northeastward over the northern Plains during Christmas Day. The storm will deliver everything from a wintry mix and a blizzard to drenching rain and severe thunderstorms to portions of the central United States.
Snow to spread southward along Interstate 25 Saturday

After departing the Intermountain West with moderate snow and slippery travel conditions, the storm will emerge over the High Plains and begin to strengthen.

Travel conditions will deteriorate from north to south over the Interstate 25 corridor during Saturday around Billings, Montana, to Casper, Wyoming, during Saturday evening and then the Denver area beginning late Saturday night.

Snow will also develop and spread eastward over the northern Plains. The snow will spread into Bismarck, North Dakota, on Saturday, then to Rapid City, South Dakota, and Fargo, North Dakota, during Saturday night.

A light wintry mix will develop in the area from central South Dakota to central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin later Saturday night. In part of this area, including around Minneapolis, the storm can begin as a period of freezing rain.

Winds will begin to pick up during Saturday night over much of the Plains.

Blizzard conditions to develop over northern Plains Christmas Day

As the storm strengthens, winds will increase from the southern Plains to the Canada border and as far to the east as the Great Lakes region on Christmas Day.

The strength of the wind could pose problems for light-weight and high-profile vehicles on area highways. Airline delays are possible. Winds could also knock down some holiday decorations and cause power outages, even where thunderstorms do not occur.

A blizzard will develop along the eastern slopes of the Rockies to the northern Plains. Long-distance travel over portions of I-80, I-90 and I-94 may become treacherous due to the potential for whiteout conditions. As a result, portions of these highways may be shut down.

Farther east, milder air will bring rain and wet travel conditions to Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska.

Rain and mild air will erode the zone of ice and wintry mix farther to the north and west.

Farther south, severe weather may threaten lives and property from Christmas afternoon to Christmas night.