14 Turkish Soldiers Killed In IS Attacks In Syria

The Turkish army will soon liberate the northern Syrian city of al-Bab from Daesh terror group, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Erdogan said that the aim of the operation was to clear the region from terrorists and to make it into a safety zone for refugees.However, the road connecting al-Bab with Aleppo has already been taken under control. Hopefully, al-Bab will be soon liberated and its residents will return to their homes," Erdogan said at the press conference in Ankara.According to an army statement and TRT television, the attacks took place on December 21 in the Syrian town of Al-Bab, which Turkish troops and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters are trying to capture from IS militants.when Turkey sent ground troops to support Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces in clearing a border area of IS militants and to curb Syrian Kurdish territorial expansion.