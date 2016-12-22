© Bloomberg

according to 55 percent of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The figure isfrom the poll carried out in October.The president-elect has given no details on how he is going to rebuild relations with Russia. Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus"It's stillwhether the US will ease sanctions quickly, with the European Union lagging, but the direction of travel is towardwhich could reduce financing costs," said Rachel Ziemba, the head of emerging markets at 4CAST-RGE in New York.Theand start relaxing the penalties in the next 12 months, according to 40 percent of Bloomberg respondents. "If the US eases sanctions, it won't be possible to achieve a consensus among EU member states to keep their sanctions regime in place as currently formulated," said Charles Movit, an economist at IHS Markit in Washington.The median estimate is that should there be a relief it willby 0.2 percent next year and 0.5 percent in 2018.in Russian equities is currently growing with theThe benchmark MICEX stock index is up over 26 percent this year.The surveyed experts areA third of respondents expect the ruble to depreciate against the dollar in 2017 should the sanctions end. Strengthening by at least a percent is possible, according to 57 percent of economists, while 33 percent of respondents see a gain of over five percent. The ruble will gain more than 10 percent or remain largely unaffected, according to another 20 percent.