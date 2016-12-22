© Brian Snyder / Reuters



Rises in Preventable Deaths Push Life Expectancy Downward

More Than Half of All Americans Are Chronically Ill

"The health of individuals in the [USA] is increasingly being defined by complexity and multi-morbidity, the co-occurrence of two or more chronic medical conditions."

Opioid Addiction Likely Part of Declining Life Expectancy in US

US Anti-Obesity Campaign Declared a Failure

"The data speak for themselves. If you look for the goal we set for ourselves, and look at what happened, we didn't achieve it."

United Nations Calls Out Junk Food as Real Culprit in Malnutrition

"Earlier this fall [Elver] told the United Nations General Assembly that, despite all the high-profile work being done around the globe to fight hunger and malnutrition, 'the world is not on track to reach globally agreed nutrition targets.'

Addressing leaders from around the globe, Elver was not afraid to name the culprit.

'Today's food systems are dominated by industrial food production and processing' ... coupled with trade policies that result in 'large food corporations ... flooding the global market with nutrient poor yet energy-dense foods that are relatively inexpensive.'"

Real Food Access and Health Go Hand in Hand

"Why the need for civil society groups to sue governments over the right to food? A significant part of what's gone wrong, Elver explains, is that international trade policies have allowed large food corporations to sell lots of soda, fast food and other high-calorie, nutrient-poor products made with cheap refined grains, corn sweetener and vegetable oil ... [M]uch of this production is also controlled globally — in terms of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides — by a very few large companies."

More Children Suffering From Type 2 Diabetes

"In my career, type 1 diabetes was a rare disease in children and type 2 disease didn't exist. And I'm not that old."

Junk Food Kills

The Role of Endocrine Disruptors

"The present study confirms substantial contribution, especially of mixtures of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, to adult type 2 diabetes, and large annual costs of medical care ... Our findings also speak the need for a strong regulatory framework that proactively identifies chemical hazards before they are widely used, and the use of safer alternatives ...

The European Union is actively considering regulations to limit such exposures, and the USA recently revised the Toxic Substances Control Act, but does not consider endocrine disruption. In the absence of such a framework, newly developed synthetic chemicals may emerge as diabetogenic exposures, replacing banned or substituted hazards as contributors."

To Optimize Your Weight and Health, Eat Real Food, Avoid Toxins and Stay Active