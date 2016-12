Renowned American strategist Roger Stone has launched a petition , asking President-elect Donald Trump to prosecute former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and her family for breaching the law.The long-time ally of Trump said Monday that Clinton's crimes in using a private server to exchange sensitive data between 2009 and 2013 should not go unpunished."No way should Hillary Clinton avoid prosecution #LockHerUp Sign our petition to the Donald Trump Administration," Stone said in a tweet, while introducing chargehillaryclinton.com, his new website.The website included a petition addressed to Trump and his nominee for attorney general Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, asking them to also probe Hillary's husband, former president Bill Clinton and their daughter Chelsea."It is premature for the Trump administration to decide whether Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton should be prosecuted," it continued. "In truth, the American people do not yet have a full cataloging of their many crimes."Before their ultimate face-off on November 8, Trump accused Clinton of violating federal laws for using a private email server and using her political links to get away with the crime.He repeatedly pledged to prosecute Hillary Clinton in case he won, reminding the American public that other US officials had faced severe punishments for mishandling secrets on much smaller scales.The Republican president-elect even criticized the FBI for clearing Clinton of all charges twice.He also accused the Clintons' family foundation of accepting foreign donations in exchange for political favors.After winning the vote, however, Trump retracted his earlier statements and said Clinton's defeat was punishment enough for her and a prosecution was no longer needed.