"We certainly couldn't rule out terrorism as a motive or behind this, wouldn't rule that out at all at this early stage, but I think it's really important that rather than jumping to conclusions — particularly those of us who aren't there and weren't involved — that we ought to let investigators do their jobs," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday.



Russia immediately called the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey an act of terrorism. The shooter shouted about Russia's involvement in helping Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's bloody recapturing of Aleppo, which was previously held by U.S.-backed rebels and jihadists.



"Today in Ankara as a result of an attack, the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey, Andrey Gennadyevich Karlov, received a wound from which he died," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "We regard this as a terrorist act."

The US spokesman refuses to call the murder of the Russian diplomat what it isSince the cold blooded murder of Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, you'd think the United States would at least have the decency to condemn it as a clear act of terrorism. But it seems from this report in the Washington Examiner that that's wishful thinking:We'll give Kirby props for consistency for a change.