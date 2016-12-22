Vladimir Putin signed the law on raising the minimum wage, to July 1, 2017 this figure will be equal to 7.8 thousand rubles. The corresponding document was published on the official website of legal information.

Currently the minimum wage in Russia is 7.5 thousand rubles a month. Previous indexation took place July 1, 2016, where the minimum wage has increased by almost 1300 rubles.

Earlier it was reported that the increase in the minimum wage in 2017 will affect 930 thousand workers, of which 70.4% are workers in state and municipal institutions.

The MPOT establishes minimum wage, which employers must pay their employees. This value is also used to determine the amount of taxes, fees, fines and other types of payments.