

- Olena Semenyaka - 'Communications and Ideology Minister', Azov

THE AZOV MOVEMENT



War actualizes the spirit of the past, not only tests our own. Since the onset of a new historical era, we seized an opportunity to stand at the forefront of myth making. Time was passing, and we were changing with it. We were growing: from two dozen of activists in the Maidan to two thousand of soldiers in the special purpose brigade. From several firearms gained in the battle to our own tank.



Relying solely on our own strength and capabilities, we have managed to build our own military and public power, ontologically new for Ukraine. Within a half a year of intensive work was created more than a highly battle-worthy brigade of fighters on the front: around the military unit was created a powerful framework that includes a number of political, social, environmental, cultural and educational initiatives.



To ensure the operation of such a broad organization, were involved hundreds of volunteers and activists. Predominantly these are the initiative young people with a similar ideological and ideological way of thinking. Namely through the common understanding of the historical context of our time, a man of our structure himself understands the need for further development.



That's why AZOV has its own Officer School for training the military commanders in accordance with the standards of NATO, the training camp for new recruits who pass the final exam "Azov - Spartan," its own engineering group, which carries out repair and modernization of military equipment, Drone School as the "eyes" of intelligence, the volunteer group of foreign instructors with extensive combat experience, and Natiocracy School for political education of the activists of Civil Corps.



Previously, the name of "Azovians" was attributed only to the fighters of the combat unit, now the "Azovian" is a man of a new structure who represents a qualitatively new identity. Each "Azovian" carries a trail of the combat achievements of the military unit, social activism, political ambitions and ideological-political vector - the spirit of the military family AZOV.

We republish this in line with our mission to give our readers a broad picture of this conflict, the information war in general, and what the motivations are on the level of the 'volunteer' brigades and their related social movements. It appears to be written by Semenyaka herself, based upon her previous writing which I am familiar with from before the war. A telltale sign in part is her peculiar use of the word 'ontologically' in connection with a new national social reality of Ukraine. She is an expert in continental idealism of the 19th century, and the reference is existential and specifically Heideggerian., who has transcended valuations In her capacity with the pre-war Cultural Club of Ukraine, she had collaborated in part with the Eurasian Movement of A. Dugin. They are now on opposite sides of this conflict; their supporters quite literally shooting at each other. - Flores]