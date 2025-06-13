© Hari Krishna Aidi/TRN

Thirteen goats have been killed due to lightning at Jantalaina of Jhyari Gaun of Chhayanath Rara Municipality -8 in Mugu on Thursday.Municipality ward number 8 Chair Karna Bahadur Rawal informed that lightning killed 13 goats of Ganesh Rawal and Banchurup Rawal at the pasture land on Thursday. (RSS)