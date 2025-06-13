nnnnnnn
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, one of the world's most active, erupted for the 25th time since 23 December 2024.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, one of the world's most active, erupted for the 25th time since 23 December 2024.

The eruption lasted about 8 hours, with lava fountains from the north vent reaching over 1,000 ft (305 m), according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS warned that high levels of volcanic gas are a primary hazard of concern due to its far-reaching effects downwind.