Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, one of the world's most active, erupted for the 25th time since 23 December 2024.The eruption lasted about 8 hours, with lava fountains from the north vent reaching over 1,000 ft (305 m), according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).The USGS warned that high levels of volcanic gas are a primary hazard of concern due to its far-reaching effects downwind.