Bac Kan Province ceases rescue efforts as the area's geological instability poses serious risks to personnel and shows no signs of improvement.The People's Committee of Bac Kan Province has officially decided to halt the search for a suspected missing victim at the so-called "death sinkhole" in Kim Lu Commune, Na Ri District, after more than two weeks of unsuccessful efforts.On June 12, the Bac Kan provincial government confirmed it would end the search for the suspected victim who was believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in Kim Lu Commune, Na Ri District.Previously, Bac Kan authorities held a meeting to consider the proposal from the Na Ri District People's Committee regarding the suspension of search and rescue operations at the sinkhole located in Hiep Luc Hamlet, Kim Lu Commune.At the meeting, officials from Na Ri District presented a report detailing the ongoing rescue efforts and emphasized the challenges posed by the complex terrain and the continued subsidence, which rendered the operation ineffective.Representatives from the provincial police and the provincial military command also reported on their coordination and search efforts.After reviewing input from all involved agencies, Vice Chairman of the Bac Kan People's Committee, Nong Quang Nhat, acknowledged and commended the determination and responsibility demonstrated by all rescue forces. Despite deploying the most advanced equipment and methods currently available, the search yielded no results. Meanwhile, the increasingly severe land subsidence in the area presented heightened safety risks to rescuers.Based on these findings, the provincial government agreed with Na Ri District's proposal to cease all search activities for the suspected victim at the Hiep Luc sinkhole.Authorities have directed all relevant departments and localities to continue verifying information related to the person believed to have fallen into the sinkhole on the night of May 26, 2025. Families of the victim are to be supported and reassured to prevent them from attempting to access the hazardous area on their own.The provincial government also instructed local agencies to monitor and issue warnings at all active sinkhole locations in Kim Lu Commune and strictly prohibit unauthorized access to dangerous zones. The retrieval of equipment and vehicles used in the rescue operations must be completed promptly, in coordination with traffic management authorities to ensure safe traffic flow in the area.In the long term, the Bac Kan People's Committee has tasked relevant technical agencies with collaborating with the Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources and other specialists to determine the underlying causes of the subsidence. Based on those findings, they are to propose cost-effective and practical solutions to restore safety and stability for residents and their livelihoods.The Department of Construction has also been assigned to coordinate with Na Ri District and other agencies to urgently address the sinkhole at Km80+050 along National Highway 3B to ensure traffic safety.