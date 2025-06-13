A lightning strike hit two men on a golf course in Texas Sunday afternoon, killing one of them.A man told News 12 he was with his wife nearly 150 yards away from a family of three men and a child on the course at The Bridges Golf Club.The eyewitness said a lightning strike hit two of the men, one in his 70s who appeared to be severely burned from his head to chest and had no pulse for 20 to 30 minutes.He went on to say another man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was also struck and put into an ambulance, but looked alert.The witness said he felt the static charge hit his arm and was riding with his wife, who still has lasting "tingling sensations.""It was a terrible sight to see, and I wish it upon nobody," the eyewitness said.Police said both men were taken to the hospital, but one of the men died from his injuries.