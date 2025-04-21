© The Nation Thailand/ANN

A large sinkhole and fissure appeared in Krabi's Khao Phanom district on Saturday, which a local believes may have been caused by an earthquake.The sinkhole, measuring 20 by 20 metres, and a long fissure spanning more than four rai, were discovered behind the Theppitak chicken farm. In the chicken coop area, cracks were found in the floor at two locations, and a beam had subsided by approximately one centimetre.Initially, the Moo 10 village headman, Thanapol Rampoey, cordoned off the danger zone and prohibited villagers from entering the area.The owner of the chicken farm, identified as Suwit, 52, said that villagers had alerted him to the appearance of the sinkhole. He explained that the hole was initially not very wide, but it gradually expanded until two three-year-old oil palm trees were completely submerged, with even their tops no longer visible.He said he had informed the relevant authorities, who are expected to inspect the site today ( April 20). He added that it is possible the sinkhole and fissure were caused by the earthquake that struck the province on Monday (April 14).A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Krabi's Nuea Khlong district on Monday afternoon, the Meteorological Department announced.The department said the quake occurred at 2.27pm, with its epicentre located two kilometres deep, at latitude 8.022°N and longitude 98.978°E. Residents of Nuea Khlong and Mueang districts reportedly felt the tremor.The department added that the quake was caused by the Khlong Marui Fault, which runs through Ban Ta Khun and Phanom districts in Surat Thani, as well as Thap Put and Mueang districts in Phang Nga, before extending into the Andaman Sea, reaching Phuket and Koh Yao Island in Phang Nga.The fault line spans approximately 148 kilometres.