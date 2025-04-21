OF THE
TIMES
What happened to Kennedy is nearly what happened to me. America is in danger of upheavals. But you'll see. All of them together will observe the law of silence. They will close ranks. They'll do everything to stifle the scandal. They will throw Noah's cloak over these shameful deeds. In order to not lose face in front of the whole world. In order to not risk unleashing riots in the United States. In order to preserve the union and to avoid a new civil war. In order to not ask themselves questions. They don't want to know. They don't want to find out. They won't allow themselves to find out."
~ French president after returning to Paris from JFK's funeral on November 24th, 1963 (Peyrefitte's memoir in "It Was de Gaulle")
you can, if you're aligned with demonic forces or are willing to align with them. And, mind you, I'm not a super-religious person or that kind of...
Another thing occurred to me. I have copies of, and can read, the letters my grandmother wrote to family members. These letters are a window to...
Escobar really gets around. It would be fun to go along on one of his jaunts. Sounds like he eats well, too! ;)
The EU probably wants a reaction and that is why they are pursuing this madness. Gives them a reason to scream domestic terrorism when and if...
The "pope" holds a figurehead position within a powerful financial/political organization. The fact that he held a mtg with JD Vance during his...
To submit an article for publication, see our Submission Guidelines
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Some icons on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, mugenb16, Map Icons Collection, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, wbeiruti, WebIconset
Powered by PikaJS 🐁 and In·Site
Original content © 2002-2025 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
Reader Comments
to our Newsletter