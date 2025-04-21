Over 5,000 dry-season farmers in no fewer than thirty (30) communities in Mokwa, Edati, Lavun, Katcha, Agaie local areas of Niger State, Edu and Patigi Local Government Areas of Kwara State have lost their rice fields and over ten (10) lives to the flood released from Jebba dam.A source from the area revealed that the flood which occurred on the 16th April, 2025, destroyed rice fields worth billions of naira.Abubakar Ndako Kutigi, who spoke on behalf of the village head of Ceganman and other farmers, in a telephone interview with The Guardian in Minna, decried that the communities had experienced six (6) separate flood incidents in 2025, affecting their economy and livelihoods.Kutigi, a rice farmer, explained that some farmers who usually come from Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina and Kano states, who are also a huge sources of revenue to Niger State, are seriously affected by the flood and might not find Niger State suitable for farming any more.He lamented that this is the 6th time the dam has released heavy floods in the 2025 dry season alone, adding that the same disaster had occurred around May 2023, calling on Mainstream Energy Solution to address the issue of the flood being released by Jebba Dam.