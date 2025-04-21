Clive Roland Boddy

Clive Roland Boddy currently works as Deputy Head of School in the Lord Ashcroft Business School of Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England. He has been influential in developing corporate psychopathy theory and the 'Corporate psychopaths theory of the global financial crisis' is one of his most cited papers. Clive has appeared in UK and Canadian TV documentaries about corporate psychopaths and has been interviewed on the subject for radio programmes and newspaper articles.