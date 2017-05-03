© Inconnu
CEO bosses have long been depicted as psychopaths in popular culture, but the stereotype might not be that far from the truth.

Psychopaths are more likely to study business and economics degrees, according to a new study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences.

Researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark used the "dark triad" of personality traits, which looks at psychopathy and narcissism, and is associated with a desire for social dominance and power in the workplace.

More than 400 Danish students, enrolled in either psychology, politics, business/economics or law, took the test.

The study was purposefully done before the students started their studies, so that any personality differences couldn't be attributed to the effects of a particular course's "socialisation effects". Instead, it would tell the researchers what type of personalities were attracted to different subjects.

They found that psychology students scored substantially lower than business and law students, and concluded that personality traits are "at least part" of the decision process of picking a profession.

A study last year found that law, business and economics students were less agreeable.