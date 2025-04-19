Several parts of Penang were struck by flash floods last night after a prolonged period of heavy rain, with floodwaters entering homes and disrupting traffic across both the island and mainland.Among the worst-affected areas were Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Thean Teik, Kampung Masjid, Green Garden, and Taman Siakap, whereAccording to the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) for the Northeast District, the volume of rainfall over a short period led to severe water overflow, resulting in the flooding of key roads and residential properties."Initial assessments indicate that water overflowed due to theAt around 1.40am, the floodwaters began entering homes in Jalan P. Ramlee and Kampung Masjid," the APM said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.Emergency responders assisted residents by moving them to higher ground within their own homes and helped relocate household items and vehicles to safer areas.As of now, no temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been opened."By 3am, the rain had stopped and the floodwaters began to subside. No injuries or fatalities have been reported," the statement added.On the mainland, the Central Seberang Perai District APM reported that floodwaters had yet to recede in Taman Siakap as of 3.10am, and that water had entered several homes in the area. However, no evacuations were deemed necessary.Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid travelling through flood-affected areas to prevent accidents or other incidents.Residents are advised to monitor official updates and follow safety guidance in the event of further rainfall or rising water levels.