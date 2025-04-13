© NikVesti

This weather looks unusual for April — a week ago, Mykolaiv residents were taking pictures of apricot blossoms, and now they are putting on their winter jackets again. See what Mykolaiv looked like in the morning after the spring snow in this photo report NikVesti.Utilities started cleaning up in the morning. The city council reported that the main focus is now on eliminating the consequences of the shelling, but the roads are also being treated with anti-icing agents.Police officers helped drivers who got stuck in the snow, and residents were asked to be careful: the roads are slippery, and many cars are already on summer tyres. There have been cases of trees falling on the streets as a result of snow sticking. Meanwhile, the Mykolaiv region Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service reported that traffic restrictions have been lifted on several roads.Alina Pylypenko, a leading forecaster at the Mykolaiv Regional Centre for Hydrometeorology, explained that the nighttime blizzard was the result of a cyclone that is gradually receding.In a comment to NikVesti, she noted that no significant precipitation is expected on 12 April. Frosts down to -5°C are expected at night, with temperatures rising to +10°C during the day. The wind will be northeast, up to 14 m/s. In the morning, ice will remain on the roads.Agrometeorologist Olha Sotnikova stressed that after the spring warmth at the beginning of the month, such a prolonged wave of frosts has become stressful for nature. Cherries, plums and cherry plum have already blossomed, and the night frosts lasted for more than four days, which can damage both trees and early crops.«Spring came very early, and now we are seeing a temperature contrast. It is difficult to assess the consequences for the harvest,» she added.Despite the bad weather, some residents decided to seize the moment: in the parks, people could be seen walking along snow-covered alleys, walking dogs, and children sledding as if winter had returned.