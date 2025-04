© Pew Research

While the Trump administration earnestly redistributes billions of dollars of American wealth to Israel, that country's immensely-destructive war in Gaza appears to be taking a growing toll on its support among Americans. According to the latest Pew Research survey,In a finding that will cause the greatest alarm in Israeli government offices and at US-based pro-Israel organizations,53% of Americans now have an unfavorable view of Israel, thanks toThe comparison point is Pew's survey in March 2022, seven months before the Oct 7 Hamas invasion of southern Israel sparked a massive military response that's killed more than 50,000 Palestinians - about a third of them under 18 - according to health officials in Gaza. Over the same span, the proportion of Americans with "very unfavorable" views of Israel has almost doubled from 10% to 19% Extending back several years,while GOP support held relatively steady. In the Pew survey 's most striking statistic of all,which could signal that support for Israel is poised for a bipartisan decline for years to come. Among Republicans and Republican leaners age 50 and older, unfavorable views of Israel crept up just four points since 2022, from 19% to 23%. Among the under-50 GOP set, it rose from 35% to 50%.in 2025, up 16 points from 2022. On that side of party divide, age is much less of a factor: 66% of age-50+ Dems have a negative view of Israel, compared to 71% for those 18 to 49.Pew also found interesting distinctions among views held by Americans as divided by religious affiliations. One of the key pillars of Israeli political influence inside the United States isand 72% of them accordingly view Israel favorably today.73% of Jews are favorable, but a quite-substantialto the self-declared "Jewish state."Pew's survey didn't probe the factors driving rising negative views of Israel, but it's safe to say the major shift springs from Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza. Beyond the war per se,in our view, with Americans having access to raw portrayals of the bloodshed and suffering, including reporting from alternative and foreign media outlets that shines a light on the high civilian death toll, destruction of hospitals, mass-displacement from homes, hunger and disease.Ironically,, who've shared photos and videos of themselves gleefully destroying entire neighborhoods in Gaza, maliciously smashing shops, destroying personal property, and weirdly dressing up in women's underwear left behind in the homes of fleeing Palestinians.That's not to say mainstream media hasn't also played a role in Israel's surging unpopularity in the United States. One of the most unsettling reports of the war was aired by CBS Sunday Morning, which featured the accounts of American doctors who'd volunteered in Gaza and were stunned by the number of children with headshot and other disturbing wounds As for younger Republicans, whether or not they have empathy for Palestinian civilians,that's supposed to underpin Trumpian Republicanism. In a move last month that surely aggravated them, fresh after amusingly humiliating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky en route to ending the money-pit that is the proxy war against Russia, the Trump administration turned around and used emergency authorities to ship off another $4 billion in military aid to Israel.As today's under-50 crowd proceeds to dominates the Republican electorate,who've been conditioned to expect Red-Team praise for sending US wealth, weapons and soldiers to the Middle East to advance Israel's agenda. If rank-and-file Republicans increasingly embrace George Washington's advice to avoid "passionate attachments" that make the United States "a slave to its fondness,"