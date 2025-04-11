Kirkwood, USA: 4 April 2025.
WEST COAST REPORT

Some ski areas around Lake Tahoe were closed midweek last week as the latest atmospheric river from the Pacific brought huge snowfalls but also gale-force winds, making opening difficult and potentially dangerous. By last Thursday, though, reports of up to four feet (1.2m) of snowfall were coming in from the storm cycle, leading some to announce season extensions.

"It's official - we're staying open through Sunday, April 20, following 33" (82cm) of new snow falling during this past storm cycle!" a statement from Kirkwood announced, adding, "All currently open lifts and terrain will remain operational daily through April 13. After that, frontside chairs 5, 6, 10, and 11 will stay open through our new closing day, April 20. Chair 1, Timber Creek, and backside chairs and terrain will close for the season after April 13."

Kirkwood joins Northstar, which also announced an extra week to the 20th. Elsewhere in California, both Palisades Tahoe and Mammoth have said they plan to remain open for almost another two months through to the Memorial Day holiday weekend at the end of May. Since last week's big storms, there have been some light snow showers, but mostly it's been very springlike with warm temperatures.



