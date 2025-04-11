© Cardrona Alpine Resort

Winter temperatures are expected to spread across the country today as thick snow makes its highly anticipated first landfall - but there's dry and sunny weather ahead later in the week.The first snowfall of the season arrived on Tuesday afternoon,According to MetService, rain is expected to fall as snow in the high country of the lower South Island this morning, with conditions beginning to ease in the afternoon.Despite temperatures dipping to chilly lows of just 2C overnight in certain regions, MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino reassures that winter is not arriving earlier than anticipated."People may feel the cooler temperatures, especially after a mild start to April," says Martino. However, this temperature dip is typical for autumn, a season known for fluctuating temperatures.Cardrona and Treble Cone general manager Laura Hedley, says, "The first snowfall of the year is always exciting, as our team and guests get prepared for another epic winter."Although this time around, we're glad the snow on the ground will be short-lived, as we work hard to get multiple development projects completed before the 2025 season - when Cardrona will become New Zealand's biggest ski area."Staff say Cardrona is set to open for the winter season on June 15.