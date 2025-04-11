The objects bear a striking resemblance to the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) encountered by naval aviators from the USS Nimitz in 2004 — also described as being 'tic tac'-shaped.
The sighting occurred on the night of 15 February 2023, when an unknown object was seen by one witness aboard the ship emerging from the ocean, before transitioning into flight, meaning it would meet the official U.S. government criteria of a transmedium UAP.
The witness and his fellow crewmembers ran to the radar screen, where they saw four targets.
Using the ship's thermal camera, the crew observed two objects moving from north to south. They then zoomed in on one of the objects, that was captured throughout most of the newly released footage.
The witness and his crewmembers were then left in shock when they observed all four objects "jetting off into the abyss" in perfect synchronicity, disappearing from the radar screen.
In conversation with Corbell and Knapp, the witness aboard the USS Jackson — an Independence-class littoral combat ship — recounted initially seeing the self-illuminating object emerge from the ocean:
"We only see lights - because it's at nighttime....but to see the lights emerging from water? So, I go out to the bridge wing. I'm noticing things and lights on the horizon and, like, city lights or any other ships that are out there.The witness also described seeing all four objects vanishing simultaneously and instantaneously, seemingly in perfect unison:
"So seeing a light that is lifting up, you can see - I know the difference between a light on the horizon coming up and a light coming out of the water. When you've been on the water more in your life than you haven't been, you know the difference."
"We witnessed all four of them, perfectly synchronized, jetting off into the abyss. They all left at the exact same moment. And we were like, holy shit!The incident occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California, positioned between San Clemente Island to the west and San Diego to the east.
"A few seconds later I ran to my station and checked the radar. They were gone, completely off the radar.
"It was clear they were in communication with one another, moving in unison, like a countdown: three, two, one, go. Or perhaps one entity was controlling all four, and they departed simultaneously. But yeah, they all left exactly at the same time."
Speaking to Liberation Times, The Hill opinion contributor Marik von Rennenkampff, who has analysed the video told Liberation Times:
"This is intriguing footage. Since we have the date, time, location, and direction the USS Jackson's infrared camera was pointed, we can rule out commercial jets and military helicopters with flight tracker software."
"Critically," according to von Rennenkampff, "there may be a link to the well-known 2004 USS Nimitz incidents, in which five naval aviators observed 'Tic Tac'-shaped craft."
The USS Jackson footage was recorded in the same area where Senior Chief Operations Specialist Kevin Day aboard the USS Princeton famously began tracking 'tic tac' UAP in 2004.
In a 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, Kevin Day recalled how in November 2004 the objects would descend east of Catalina Island before travelling south at an anomalously slow airspeed of 100 knots toward Guadalupe Island, where they would vanish from radar.
According to von Rennenkampff, the Tic Tac-shaped objects in the USS Jackson video are moving in a southerly direction, just as described by Day. A rough geometric analysis of the video finds that if the objects were about seven miles away, they would be moving at approximately 100 knots.
Upon arrival, Fravor encountered an enigmatic white object, roughly 40 feet in length, shaped like a tic-tac with no visible windows or wings. The mysterious craft darted erratically above the ocean, beneath which the water churned, suggesting something large was submerged just below the surface.
In his 2023 testimony to Congress, Commander Fravor described how, as he manoeuvred to approach the object, it turned abruptly to mirror his movements.
Moments later, it accelerated past him at astonishing speeds — thousands of miles per hour — and somehow appeared seconds afterwards at a secret pre-designated rendezvous point located 60 miles away, a location known only to Fravor and a select few Navy personnel involved in the training exercise.
According to von Rennenkampff,
"Not only does the newly released footage appear to bolster one of the most credible, widely-known UAP cases, it also raises countless national security questions."
"For example," von Rennenkampff said, "how can such seemingly advanced, anomalous objects operate with apparent impunity off the coast of California?"
"As former director of national intelligence and current CIA director John Ratcliffe stated in 2021," von Rennenkampff continued, "near-peer competitors like China or Russia almost certainly did not have such perplexing technology in 2004, which only deepens the mystery of the many UAP observed, with apparent consistency, in this region."
