Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Security Jacquemain Shabani saidhas caused major damage across several districts of the capital, leaving dozens injured and destroying numerous homes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. In response, the government has set up a crisis management unit in coordination with the armed forces, several ministries and the Kinshasa provincial government to carry out evacuations and deploy emergency teams.The flooding has paralyzed much of the city's infrastructure, submerging major roads and triggering widespread power and water outages across the city.The Ministry of Transport reported severe disruption to routes to and from the N'djili International Airport, prompting the deployment of emergency ferry services to assist stranded travelers.Meteorologists forecast continued heavy rainfall in the coming days, raising fears of further destruction in the city of 17 million people.The DRC's rainy season typically runs from November through May.