© Vinny Hyland

Birdwatchers have been treated to multiple sightings of African Hoopoes as around 80 of the colourful, migratory birds have arrived in Ireland in the past two weeks.The previous record for sightings of the bird in Ireland in 1965, when 65 were recorded here."There have been two influxes of the African Hoopoes to Irish shores in recent weeks," Mr Carty said.Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said the first African Hoopoes arrived around 21 March and the second two or three days ago.Between the two influxes, approximately 80 birds have been recorded in Ireland so far this year.The last time there was an influx like this, in 2015, around 50 birds were recorded.Derrynane local and nature lover Vinny Hyland spotted an African Hoopoe in Kerry last week."I got a call from a good friend of mine, he spotted this really unusual bird in a field beside the house, and he rang me up," Mr Hyland said."He said he thinks it might be a Hoopoe."So, I dropped what I was doing, went straight up and lo and behold, after a couple of minutes just looking around through hedgerows, bushes and up in trees, there it was."It was down on the ground, and it was feeding."It didn't seem to be bothered at all by our presence."As the Hoopoe was unphased by people watching it eat, Mr Hyland was able to take photos and videos of the bird."That was really, nice," he said.Mr Hyland has written a natural history book of the Greater Skellig Coast, but this was the first time he had ever seen a Hoopoe.Mr Carty said he believes that most, if not all, of the African Hoopoes will move back to a warmer country in southern Europe in the coming days."A breeding pair in Ireland would be very rare," he explained."They wouldn't stay if the girlfriend isn't here."The birds will likely wait until the wind changes to a northerly one, as that would make it easier for them to cross the Channel.To record a sighting of an African Hoopoe, visit birdtrack.net or The National Biodiversity Data Centre.