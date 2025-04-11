A surprise April snowstorm hit Minnesota.
A surprise April snowstorm hit Minnesota, with northern areas receiving up to 15 inches, causing travel disruptions. The Twin Cities saw minimal snowfall. While the snow melted quickly, the event highlights Minnesota's unpredictable spring weather.
Minnesota's Surprise Spring Snowstorm: A Weather Forecast Recap

Mother Nature threw a curveball at Minnesota this spring! An unexpected April snowstorm dumped impressive amounts of snow across the state, leaving many residents surprised by the late-season blizzard. While the Twin Cities metro area saw only a couple of inches, central and northern Minnesota experienced significantly heavier snowfall, causing disruptions to travel and daily life.

Significant Snow Totals Across Minnesota

The multi-day storm, arriving on Tuesday, brought a rain-snow mix to the Twin Cities, but northern regions were hit hardest. A winter storm warning was issued, and snowfall totals were substantial. Hovland, Minnesota, led the pack with a whopping 15.2 inches of snow. Other areas in northern Minnesota also saw impressive totals, including Finland (14.4 inches), Detroit Lakes (13.6 inches), and Lutsen (13.1 inches). Central Minnesota wasn't spared either, with several locations receiving over a foot of snow. Fergus Falls reported 15.1 inches, Garfield 12.5 inches, and Alexandria 12 inches.



In contrast, the Twin Cities metro area reported far less accumulation, with the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) recording only 2.1 inches. This disparity highlights the localized nature of the storm's impact.

Impact and Aftermath

The heavy snowfall led to significant impacts on road conditions, prompting school closures and delays across affected areas. However, the snow didn't stick around for long. Melting began as temperatures rose on Thursday, gradually easing the travel challenges. The unexpectedly heavy snowfall serves as a reminder that even in spring, Minnesota is susceptible to significant winter weather events. While the snow is largely gone, the memory of this unusual April snowstorm will likely linger for some time.

Looking Ahead

While this specific storm has passed, it's crucial to stay informed about future weather forecasts. Monitoring your local news and the National Weather Service for updates is always recommended. Being prepared for unexpected weather events, regardless of the season, is key to staying safe and minimizing disruptions to your life. Remember to check road conditions before traveling and always have an emergency kit ready.