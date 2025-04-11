Delta State government has called on residents, stakeholders, and organisations to take collective and proactive measures in mitigating the impact of natural disasters.The state government which made the call on Thursday emphasised the need for community engagement, preparedness, and sustainable practices to safeguard lives and property threatened by flooding, erosion, and other environmental hazards.Reacting to last Wednesday's torrential rain and flood erosion that swept away some vehicles and motorcycles along Old Lagos -Asaba Road, Boji-Boji Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the stateSpeaking at a press conference in Asaba , the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu urged residents to adopt environmentally friendly practices, adhere to safety guidelines, and work together in building a more resilient Delta State.Reports had gone virile indicating the state government negligence in flood and erosion control in the hilly urban center thus resulting in the devastation.