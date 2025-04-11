A lightning strike has killed two pupils and left two others seriously injured at Kapichilasenga Day Secondary School in Zoole village, Chief Chikwa in Chama district of Eastern province.The two deceased, who were from the same family and both in Form 1, have been identified as GIBSON BOTHA, 17, and MARTHA BOTHA, 15.The incident occurred around 18:00 hours.MUCHINGA Province Police Commissioner DENNIS MOOLA confirmed the tragic incident to ZNBC News, stating that the two deceased pupils were weekly boarders at the school.Mr. MOOLA says on the day of the incident, the two pupils were with their friends, FELISTUS BOTHA, 15, and ANGEL MTONGA, 18, when disaster struck as they were preparing their supper in a makeshift kitchen.Mr. MOOLA explained that rains experienced in the area led to a lightning strike which struck the makeshift kitchen, killing the two pupils instantly.The other two pupils were left unconscious and rushed to Kapichilasenga Rural Health Centre for treatment.