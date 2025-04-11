Three children aged four, five and 13 died after they were struck by lightning at Katenture village in the Kavango East region on Wednesday.Regional police commander commissioner Andreas Haingura confirmed the incident on Thursday, adding that a 10-year-old girl survived and was rushed to the Andara District Hospital.Haingura said the incident happened around 17h00.The three deceased children were identified as Matamu Nyambi, Kathumbi Dinyando Folka and Thiyemba Frans.Their next of kin have been informed.Their bodies were transported Andara Hospital's mortuary.Namibia Press Agency