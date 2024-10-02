"Excessive synthetic foreign DNA encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles can integrate into human cells, potentially leading to genomic instability, cancers, immune system disruption and adverse hereditary effects," explains the summary, which details the results of independent testing of the vaccines to date.

"Crucially, naked DNA has no ability to cross cell membranes and enter cells. In contrast, synthetic DNA encapsulated in LNPs possesses a high transfection efficiency, meaning, the LNP-modDNA complexes are efficient at delivering synthetic DNA into human cells," the summary states.

The summary

cites research

indicating that the presence of foreign DNA within the cell alone can induce cancer, but the

risk is increased

if the DNA enters the cell nucleus.

Additionally, the summary cites

putative evidence of genomic integration

of residual synthetic DNA from the Pfizer vaccine in cancer cell lines.

© Pfizer Nonclinical Evaluation Report, FOI 2386-6

Dear Prime Minister,



I refer to my letter of September 20th 2024 calling on the Government to immediately suspend the use of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 products due to the evidence of significant synthetic DNA contamination, as detailed in Dr. David Speicher's report.



Unlike the Thalidomide tragedy, which resulted in over 10,000 victims globally, the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to more than 20 million Australians, totalling over 63 million doses. The contamination detected in these vaccines, if not addressed, presents a substantial risk, with the potential for these dangers - such as genomic integration and potential long-term health impacts - to multiply with each additional dose administered. Immediate action through a suspension of these products is critical to mitigate further risk.



To assist in adopting a precautionary approach and minimising further harm, I enclose a Science Summary created and endorsed by eminent Australian and international scientists and medical experts. The summary reinforces the known and potential dangers of DNA contamination and highlights the need for an urgent and independent investigation. As advised by the co-signatories, the Department of Health and Aged Care has produced no evidence to demonstrate why the detected DNA contamination will not produce the dire adverse health outcomes detailed in the Science Summary.



Additionally, I have reason to believe that multiple attempts by prominent scientists to warn the TGA of these risks have been disregarded since early 2021, raising serious questions about the agency's ability to protect the health and well-being of Australians.



Finally, I draw your attention to the Biosecurity Act 2015, which may now be relevant. Given the contamination evidence, I recommend the Minister for Agriculture initiate a Biosecurity Import Risk



Analysis of these products, potentially leading to the suspension of these products due to the risks they pose to human health.



I gratefully acknowledge the assistance of the 52 co-signatories below in the preparation of this letter and reiterate my call seeking your urgent action to ensure the safety of all Australians.



Yours sincerely,



Russell Broadbent MP

Member for Monash