© Al Mayadeen/Evgenii Bugubaev/Getty Images/KJN

The term "Resistance" is used to refer to the most radically anti-Israeli forces in the Middle East. These include, primarily, the(the Ansar Allah movement, which controls the northern part of Yemen), tled by Bashar al-Assad,as a whole (primarily Hamas), and the most radical, predominantlyThe Axis of Resistance developed under the significant influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was its main pillar.Therefore, the blows that Israel has dealt to Hezbollah in recent weeks, ultimately killing its leader, represent a powerful strike against the entire Axis of Resistance.Taking into account the relativelywho actively supported the Axis of Resistance,Israel, thanks to the support of the collective West and using its latest technological tools (and they have been and remain pioneers in the field of digital technologies), operates very effectively, precisely, and cohesively. And it is very difficult to imagine how one could respond to this, especially considering that many people from various countries, who are at the forefront of high-tech processes, could at any moment turn out to be Israeli citizens and, together with their codes and technologies, head to Israel.And now it has carried outachieving the death of Hezbollah's leader, the charismatic spiritual and political leader of the Shia vanguard of the Axis of Resistance.Let me remind you that earlier, in January 2020, the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, also one of the leaders of the Axis of Resistance, was similarly eliminated.whom Shias worldwide now consider a martyr and shahid, is truly an unprecedented event.By acting in this manner, Israel is setting goals to create a great state. This is being done in anticipation of the coming and enthronement ofwho will subject all countries and peoples of the world to IsraelOne can imagine what is happening now in the minds of far-right Zionists who see their successes. They can only interpret this as the nearness of the Messiah, andAs of today,In the very near future, Israeli far-right forces, buoyed by their triumphant mood, may act on this, after which they will begin the construction of the Third Temple on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.allowing for the mass extermination of innocent people who stand in the way of "Greater Israel." This includes attacking them using any technical means.This is a serious matter.The leaders of the Shia world are bewildered, but even more confused are the Sunnis, who cannot remain silent on what has happened.On the one hand, theas this would be a complete betrayal of even the most basic notions of Islamic solidarity. On the other hand, the military efficiency and harshness of Israel's far-right Zionist policy places them in an extremely difficult position, asEspecially considering that Israel's missiles can strike wherever they want, while the missiles and drones of its opponents are effectively intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system at Israel's borders.It is possible that Israel will now follow up withNo matter how utopian or extremist the projects of Netanyahu and his even more far-right ministers, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, may appear, they are being carried out right before our eyes.Only a force that is comparable in strength, equipment, and determination to violate all possible laws and cross any red lines can fight such an iron enemy. And whether such a force exists, we will soon find out.