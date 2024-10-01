© AllSides

"Our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to hammer [disinformation] out of existence. What we need is to win...the right to govern by hopefully winning enough votes that you're free to be able to implement change."

Within the recent WEF discussion, Secretary Kerry outlines how freedom of speech is a 'threat to the global democracy' because the governing officials have a difficult time controlling information. Kerry goes on to posit how the next administration, presumably in his hope Kamala Harris, will forcefully structure all the tools of government to stop Americans from using the first amendment to freely speak about issues.



Governing is too challenging, according to Kerry, when the government cannot stop people from seeking and discovering information that is against their interests. Effective governing required compliant adherence to a singular ideology. Against the backdrop of COVID-19 and a host of similarly related government narratives, if people are free to find alternative information and think for themselves, they become increasingly more difficult to control. Yes, this is said quite openly. This is the mindset of those in power.

held its 'Sustainable Development Impact Meetings' during last week's United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Speaking at the meeting, far-left elitist and former presidential climate envoy, stating that thetheir agenda.Kerry noted,— that is, through the censorship blob at federal government agencies in Washington, DC, the intel community, Silicon Valley's big tech, fact-checkers, think tanks and legacy corporate media.Kerry's choice of words and tone shows thatin the Obama-Biden-Harris teamjammed through far-left corporate media outletsas the citizens gravitate to the 'free speech' X platform run by Elon Musk for their news in the pursuit of truth after being lied to for decades by their corrupt government and corporate overlords.At a separate WEF meeting earlier this year,said the days of corporate media "owning the news" and "being the gatekeepers of the facts" are over as she complained people are going to 'other sources' and questioning the official government-approved narrative.The masters of deception, that being the globalists, who are hellbent on dividing and conquering, have seen their power and control begin to wither away, becauseHence why, these globalists are waging war against Musk's X on a global stage.Here's what others are saying about far-left Kerry:The quiet part is being said out loud:Peter SchiffCorrect.