The armed Palestinian resistance Hamas, said after the crime to "condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric Zionist aggression and targeting of residential buildings," accusing Israel of disregarding "all international values, customs and charters" and "blatantly threaten[ing] international security and peace, in light of silence, helplessness and international neglect".
Hamas added that in the face of the Israeli Nasrallah assassination they will "renew our absolute solidarity and stand united with the brothers in Hezbollah and the Islamic resistance in Lebanon."
For his part, the Iranian government president Masoud Pezeshkian issued a statement saying Nasrallah's killing "will only further strengthen the resistance". He added the US cannot deny complicity.
In this regard, the Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared five days of mourning after the killing of the Lebanese group's leader calling on all Muslims to rise against Israel and said Nasrallah's blood "will not go unavenged".
Khamenei stressed on a statement:
"The Zionist criminals must know that they are far too insignificant to cause any significant harm to the strong structure of the Lebanese Hezbollah."Other region country which raised its voice against the Israeli actions it is Turkiye. The MP Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said
"The assassination of Lebanese religious leader and Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallah, by Israel is a grave consequence of the long-standing policies of occupation, destruction, and annexation against not only the Palestinian people but all the peoples of the region."
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a statement this new military actions "is fraught with even greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East." In this regard they said the killing of Lebanese citizens, "which will almost inevitably provoke a new outbreak of violence".
The Russian FM also urged Israel to halt the aggressions against the Arab countries, saying that would provide the circumstances for the crisis to be resolved, at the time they warned the world community must do all possible to avoid the Middle East from devolving into a full-fledged war following Sayyed Nasrallah's death.
In Europe, the founder and leader of the left-wing party La France Insoumise Jean-Luc Mélenchon expressed on an X post his "consternation" by the recent Israeli aggressions against the Lebanese people saying:
"Netanyahu is violating the sovereignty of states throughout the region with the complicity of Europe and the USA. The assassination of Hassan Nasrallah is one more step towards the invasion of Lebanon and general war. France no longer counts on the ground. Netanyahu's crimes will continue since they are unpunished. The danger is extreme for the region and the world."
Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel, said:
"This fact seriously threatens regional and global peace and security, for which Israel bears full responsibility with the complicity of the United States."
Any bit of this on MSM?