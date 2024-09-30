© EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

"The Zionist criminals must know that they are far too insignificant to cause any significant harm to the strong structure of the Lebanese Hezbollah."

"The assassination of Lebanese religious leader and Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallah, by Israel is a grave consequence of the long-standing policies of occupation, destruction, and annexation against not only the Palestinian people but all the peoples of the region."

"Netanyahu is violating the sovereignty of states throughout the region with the complicity of Europe and the USA. The assassination of Hassan Nasrallah is one more step towards the invasion of Lebanon and general war. France no longer counts on the ground. Netanyahu's crimes will continue since they are unpunished. The danger is extreme for the region and the world."

"This fact seriously threatens regional and global peace and security, for which Israel bears full responsibility with the complicity of the United States."

The armed Palestinian resistance Hamas, said after the crime toaccusing Israel ofandHamas added that in the face of the Israeli Nasrallah assassinationFor his part, the Iranian government president Masoud Pezeshkian issued a statement saying Nasrallah's killing "will only further strengthen the resistance".In this regard, the Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declaredafter the killing of the Lebanese group's leaderKhamenei stressed on a statement:The MP Speaker Numan Kurtulmus saidsaid in a statementIn this regard they said the killing of Lebanese citizens, "which will almost inevitably provoke a new outbreak of violence".saying that would provide the circumstances for the crisis to be resolved, at the time they warned the world community must do all possible to avoid the Middle East from devolving into a full-fledged war following Sayyed Nasrallah's death.In Europe, the founder and leader of the left-wing party La France Insoumiseexpressed on an X post his "consternation" by the recent Israeli aggressions against the Lebanese people saying:Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel, said: