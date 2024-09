© Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"We would love to see her sit down every single day with CNN and do interviews, but it's that she's a very busy person. She's the vice president as well as a candidate."

US Vice President Kamala Harris hasn't given many media interviews becauseone of her campaign advisers, Keisha Lance-Bottoms, has told CNN. Even liberal pundits have criticized Harris for dodging the spotlight.In the two months since she announced her presidential campaign,according to a tally compiled by Axios this week.When conversations with partisan allies - for instance Trump's live chat with X owner Elon Musk - are counted, the former president pulls even further ahead of Harris, who has largely stuck to scripted rallies to reach voters.Asked why Harris is not doing more interviews, Lance-Bottoms told CNN on Friday:Lance-Bottoms reiterated that Harris is simply "too busy" to match Trump's media schedule.The night before, Harris spoke at length to TV host Oprah Winfrey, although the interview was friendly and featured a host of Harrris' celebrity supporters, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Chris Rock, and Ben Stiller.Harris' campaign believes thatAxios reported, citing sources close to the campaign.According to a recent New York Times/Siena poll, 31% of voters feel that they don't know enough about Harris, while only 12% are unsure who Trump is or where he stands on key issues.