US Vice President Kamala Harris hasn't given many media interviews because "she's a very busy person," one of her campaign advisers, Keisha Lance-Bottoms, has told CNN. Even liberal pundits have criticized Harris for dodging the spotlight.
In the two months since she announced her presidential campaign, Harris and running mate Tim Walz have given a total of seven sit-down interviews, while former President Donald Trump and running mate J.D. Vance have given 70 interviews and press conferences, according to a tally compiled by Axios this week.
When conversations with partisan allies - for instance Trump's live chat with X owner Elon Musk - are counted, the former president pulls even further ahead of Harris, who has largely stuck to scripted rallies to reach voters.
Asked why Harris is not doing more interviews, Lance-Bottoms told CNN on Friday:
"We would love to see her sit down every single day with CNN and do interviews, but it's that she's a very busy person. She's the vice president as well as a candidate."Lance-Bottoms reiterated that Harris is simply "too busy" to match Trump's media schedule.
Harris has come under fire from the New York Times for avoiding unscripted appearances, while CNN commentator Scott Jennings hammered the vice president on Friday for deliberately avoiding "hostile media." The night before, Harris spoke at length to TV host Oprah Winfrey, although the interview was friendly and featured a host of Harrris' celebrity supporters, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Chris Rock, and Ben Stiller.
Harris' campaign believes that "limiting interactions with the press is the right strategy - even if it frustrates reporters," Axios reported, citing sources close to the campaign.
According to a recent New York Times/Siena poll, 31% of voters feel that they don't know enough about Harris, while only 12% are unsure who Trump is or where he stands on key issues.
