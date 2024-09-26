mmmmmm
6.0 magnitude earthquake 73 km from Gorontalo, Gorontalo, Indonesia

UTC time: Monday, September 23, 2024 19:51 PM
Your time: Monday, September 23, 2024 at 8:51 PM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - 73 km SSW of Gorontalo, Indonesia
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 2 people