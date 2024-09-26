© LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Stranded Londoners had to be rescued from their cars after heavy downpours sparked chaos across the capital's transport network and flooded streets.Cars were left almost completely submerged as torrential rain quickly filled roads whileFirefighters rescued people trapped in vehicles and visited homes and Underground stations which were flooded in areas such as Ruislip, Uxbridge, Wimbledon and Carshalton.The London Fire Brigade said it took around 350 calls to flooding after a night of torrential rain, adding that it is continuing to respond to incidents.Ruislip Manor station was forced to close on Monday while Ruislip station was forced to shut due to an electrical fault caused by flooding.Stepney Green station was also closed due to a power cut.Flood warnings remain in place on Monday afternoon in areas like south Ruislip, along the banks of the River Lee in north London, and a section of the River Thames in west London.Trains were unable to run on sections of three separate Tube lines and the Overground after a night of heavy rain hit the capital's transport network.Flooding between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge halted trains on the Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines while The District line had no service between Turnham Green and Richmond.The London Overground was also suspended between South Acton and Richmond.AFC Wimbledon and Newcastle's Carabao Cup third-round meeting on Tuesday was also called off due to "extensive overnight flooding" at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.